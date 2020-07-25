Saturday Boredom Busters: July 25th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Interstate Sales in Sioux Falls is hosting a customer appreciation open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who bring a food donation for Feeding South Dakota will be entered into a drawing to win a trailer, a lawn mower, a grill and other prizes. There will also be food and refreshments available. Interstate Sales is located at 5600 N. Cliff Avenue.

Crazy Days wrap up today in Worthington, MN. Businesses, crafters and local producers are offering sidewalk sales throughout town for customers looking for weekend bargains.

New Beginnings Faith Church is hosting a Backpack Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. 600 backpacks filled with supplies will be given to students in grades K-12. Kids must be present to receive a backpack. The church is located at 4605 S. Techlink Circle in Sioux Falls.

The Bargain Basement Thrift Store in Baltic, SD is hosting a Christmas in July outdoor auction from 2-3 p.m. More than100 boxes of Christmas decor and collectibles will be auctioned until everything is gone.

Activities at the Mount Vernon Summer Classic include a parade at 10:30 a.m., a car show at 1 p.m., a lawn mower poker run at 4 p.m., a concert at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

BronzeAge Art Casting is hosting Falls Art Market, featuring original pottery, paintings, jewelry, metal and fiber arts. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. BronzeAge Art is located at 1110 N. Weber Avenue.

Carrie Newcomer is the featured performer for Levitt in Your Living Room. The free, virtual concert begins at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie in downtown Sioux Falls is the 2019 version of Aladdin. The movie begins at dusk at Fawick Park. Popcorn, candy, soda and water are available for purchase.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the St. Paul Saints in American Association baseball action. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 6:05 p.m.