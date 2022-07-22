SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to come together to raise funds for treatments and a cure for ALS, as well as for important programs that serve the ALS community. The walks are taking place in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Check-in for the Sioux Falls event is at 8:30 a.m. at Sertoma Park. The walk starts at 10 a.m. In Rapid City, check-in is at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time at Storybook Island, with the walk to follow at 10 a.m.

Shooting BB guns is the featured activity during Super Summer Saturday at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The open house-style class is free with no registration to attend. Enjoy target practicing with BB guns from 10 a.m. to noon.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and Sioux Falls Parks & Rec are hosting free fishing at Family Park from 9-11 a.m. All gear will be provided.

Nyberg’s Ace Hardware in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting Hot Classics Night featuring hundreds of classic cars on display from 4-10 p.m. There will also be food trucks and live music. Admission is free.

BronzeAge Art Casting, across the street from Falls Park, is hosting a Falls Art Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Market-goers can check out a variety of local pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and fiber arts. Visitors can also take part in a rock painting workshop. Admission is free.

Down the street, vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Country Days in Colton, SD include a farmers market opening at 9 a.m., a parade at 10 a.m., a pork loin feed at 11 a.m., a tractor pull at 1 p.m. an ice cream social at 2 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

The Big Paws Poker Run is a fundraiser for service dogs and training through the Big Paws Canine Foundation. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at the VFW in Brandon. The ride starts noon. The cost is $20 per card.

The Wilder Blue is the headline act for Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6:30 p.m. The free music starts at 7 p.m. Little Joe McCarthy is the opening act.

Tonic Sol Fa takes the stage at the Historic Prairie Village Opera House in Madison, SD. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kane County Cougars at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, $6 for students.