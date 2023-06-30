SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Ron Keel Band is the headline performer at the Levitt at the Falls free concert outdoor concert in downtown Sioux falls. The music starts at 7 p.m. with the opening act, P Skunk. Food and beverage vendors are set up by 6 p.m.

The Freedom Classic at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features an expanded purse for IMCA sprint cars. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under.

It’s Family Night at the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, SD featuring Bobby Kerr performing with wild horses, mustangs, dogs and antique cars. Other events throughout the day include steer roping and mutton bustin.’ The Roundup runs through the Fourth of July.

Enjoy a morning of Free Fishing from 9 -11 a.m. at Family Park in Sioux Falls. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided.

Cool off this summer at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools. They’re located at Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

Baby Storytime at the downtown Sioux Falls public library includes songs, stories and playtime for ages 6-24 months. It takes place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. That’s followed by Family Storytime for older children from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

Also in the Black Hills, Hill City is hosting a Star-Spangled Celebration on Main Street that includes a parade, a craft show, shopping and an ice cream social. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Aladdin, rated G, Top Gun, rated PG, In & Out, rated PG-13 and I Know What You Did Last Summer, rated R.

New summer releases playing at a theater near you include Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken plus Sonic the Hedgehog – SMC, both rated PG and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, rated PG-13.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.