Saturday Boredom Busters: July 18th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a day of bargains and entertainment during Summer Crazy Days in downtown Sioux Falls. Phillips Avenue will be closed to street traffic to provide a pedestrian-friendly shopping outing that will also include yoga at 10 a.m. a Shop & Stroll game show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and pop-up concerts from 1-7 p.m.

The Downtown Loft Tour is a self-guided tour of vacant and occupied lofts in downtown Sioux Falls. The tour takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $5, free for children 12 and under. You can purchase passes at The Cascade at Falls Park.

St. Michael Parish in Sioux Falls is hosting a Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit the church’s youth programs. The selection includes household items, books, furniture and toys. The parish is located at 1600 S. Marion Road.

The World’s Only Corn Palace is hosting a Party on the Plaza, a tribute to essential workers. The free event runs from 7-10 p.m. and includes live music on the new outdoor stage.

Ryan McMullan is the featured performer during Levitt in Your Living Room. The free virtual concert begins at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie in downtown Sioux Falls is Rocky. The movie begins at dusk at Fawick Park. Popcorn, candy, soda and water are available for purchase.

The St. Paul Saints take on the Milwaukee Milkmen in American Association baseball action. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.