SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls is hosting a Dock Diving Event featuring pooches taking the plunge. The first jump is at 8:45 a.m. at the diving pool in the resort’s parking lot on South Cliff Avenue. There will also be food trucks, vendors, raffles and games. Admission is free.

Learn the basics of archery during Super Summer Saturday at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. There’s no registration. The session go from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. All equipment will be provided.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and Sioux Falls Parks & Rec are hosting free fishing at Family Park from 9-11 a.m. All gear will be provided.

The 38th annual Threshing Bee in Granite, IA includes demonstrations throughout the day, a kids tractor drive starting at 10 a.m., a vintage parade at 1 p.m., a kids pedal pull at 2:30 p.m., and a vintage tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. The Threshing Bee runs through Sunday.

The New Respects are the headline act for Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn in downtown Sioux Falls opens at 6:30 p.m. The free music starts at 7 p.m. Sun Daze is the opening act.

You’re invited to help the Mighty Corson Art Players celebrate their 40th anniversary from 3-10 p.m. Activities at their Corson theater include a ribbon cutting, plus an unveiling of the new permanent display for the original, hand-painted theater curtain. There will also be local vendors, theater tours and live music.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

Cool off during this hot weekend at your neighborhood pool. The City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools located at Drake Springs, Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, Terrace, McKennan and Pioneer parks are open from 1-8 p.m.

The Carsrud Car Show & Burnout takes place in Colton, SD. Activities get underway at 4 p.m. with burnouts starting at 6 p.m. Live music follows at 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of sprint car racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. The gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, $10 for students.