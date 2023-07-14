SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 605 Pop Culture Con features appearance by Star Wars actors Ian McDiarmid and Anthony Daniels. The Culture Con goes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The event is a benefit for Voices Against Cancer, which raises money for children’s pediatric cancer research.

Kings & Associates are the headline act for the Levitt at the Falls free concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The music starts at 7 p.m. with the opening act Elisabeth Hunstad. Food vendors are set up at 6 p.m.

Enjoy a morning of Free Fishing from 9 -11 a.m. at Family Park in Sioux Falls. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided.

Signup for the Taitt McKnight Memorial Ride & Poker Run will take place at the Prohibition Pub in Dell Rapids from 10 a.m. to noon. Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund named after Tate, who died by suicide nearly three years ago.

South Dakota’s Laziest Race takes place at 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, & Cigars in Sioux Falls. The .5K is a benefit for the Compass Center which provides care for survivors of domestic and sexual assault. It costs $30 to take part in this extremely short race.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

For the Love of Junk is a Vintage & Handmade Flea Market taking place at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, SD. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Storm indoor football team takes on the Massachusetts Pirates at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features sprint car, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under.

Movie Night at the Birdcage features The Sandlot, rated PG. Gates open at Sioux Falls Stadium at 7 p.m. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Concessions will be available.