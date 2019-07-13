Saturday Boredom Busters: July 13th

Hot Harley Nights in Sioux Falls wrap up with a day of riding and rock and roll, all to benefit Make A Wish South Dakota. Events include the Rhett Rotten Wall of Death motorcycle stunt shows at noon, 2 & 4 p.m. at J & L Harley Davidson. A motorcycle parade led by Make A Wish kids leaves J & L Harley Davidson at 5:30 p.m. The parade arrives at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 5:45 p.m. That’s followed by free concerts featuring Whiskey Rich, The Ron Keel Band and Night Ranger.

More than 200 artists are showing and selling their works at the Brookings Summer Arts Festival. The free festival goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Brookings, SD. Parking is available on side streets and public lots downtown. You can also hop a shuttle bus to the festival at the South Dakota Agricultural Museum.

Levitt at the Falls presents Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys. The free concert at the Levit shell in downtown Sioux Falls is at 7 p.m. There’s free parking at all city meters, ramps and lots. Parking is also available at Raven Industries, Lutheran Social Services and the east lot of Cherapa Place.

Neutrino Day is a festival celebrating science and the arts in Lead, SD. Activities include tours of the Sanford Underground Lab starting at 8:30 a.m. and Cabot-Ann Christopherson gives a talk on The Case for Curiosity in Science at 11 a.m. at the Historic Homestake Opera House. There are also games and hands-on art projects throughout the day.

Family Days at Larchwood, IA include a Car Show & Burnouts. Activities get underway at 10:45 a.m. with a parade. That’s followed by the car show in Larchwood Park from 1-3 p.m. The car show is free for spectators.

Fleet Farm in Sioux Falls is hosting a free Kids Fishing Day. Young anglers can learn knot-tying and casting, plus fishing safety and proper life vest fitting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited for a morning of free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls. You can drop your line from 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and bait will be provided.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market takes place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bare Bodkins Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Queen Bee Mill in Falls Park. You can pick up free tickets starting at 6 p.m. Seating is limited so you may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

The Mennonite Central Committee is hosting a Relief Sale in Pioneer Hall at the Freeman Academy campus in Freeman, SD. It starts at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. Booths open at 9 a.m. A silent auction takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food court is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit the global outreach efforts of the Mennonite Central Committee.

The Sioux Valley Genealogy Society is hosting a free class titled Genealogy for Kids at the Siouxland Libraries Main Library in downtown Sioux Falls. The class goes from 9-11 a.m. It’s recommended for children ages 10-15.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie in Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is 101 Dalmations. The movie begins at dusk. Refreshments will be sold during the movie.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Chicago Dogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.