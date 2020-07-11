Saturday Boredom Busters: July 11

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Professional Bull Riders have returned to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Monster Energy Team Challenge Championships get underway at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the competition starts at 12:15 a.m. Tickets start at $19.

Engbarth Directional Drilling is hosting the Canistota Bull Bash. The gates open at 5 p.m. Mutton busting starts at 6 p.m. The main event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children, free for kids 5 and under.

Ride for a Cure is a poker run scramble to raise money for Camp Bring it On!, a summer camp for kids with cancer. Registration is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. The poker run ends at 5:30 p.m. at Critters Lounge in Crooks, SD.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie playing at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Frozen II. The movie begins at dusk.

Bo DePeña is the featured performer for Levitt In Your Living Room. The free online performance begins at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The Canarie baseball team takes on the Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch at at 6:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.