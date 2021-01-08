Saturday Boredom Busters: January 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting Frosty Frolics, a weekend filled with outdoor and indoor winter fun.

• Activities include a 5K & 10K Walk/Run starting at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park.

• A Bookwalk & Take-home craft goes from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Prairie West Library.

• An Ice Fishing Frenzy takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at Family Park.

• An I-Kid-A-Rod Race gets underway 12:30 p.m. at Spencer Park.

• A Snowshoe Stroll goes from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum.

• A Fatbike Ride starts at 1 p.m. at Tomar Park.

• Lazer Tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley goes from 9-11 p.m.

The Midco Aquatic Center is offering a New Year, New You Bingo Challenge. Throughout the month of January, swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win weekly Bingo prizes. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue and Interstate 229. Admission is free.

Shenanigan’s Bar & Grill is hosting a benefit for Roosevelt High School assistant choir director Randi Van Der Sloot, who’s battling cancer. 10-percent of all food sales, in-person and take-out, will go to the Van Der Sloot family from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be an on-line and in-person silent auction.

The Winter Wonderland holiday light display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls has been extended to run nightly through January 31st. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight.

This is the final weekend you can drop off your Christmas tree for free in Sioux Falls. The drop-off sites are located at East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and on North Lyon Boulevard west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Be sure to remove all ornaments and no artificial trees.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy pro football playoff action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the AFC Wildcard game featuring Indianapolis at Buffalo at noon.