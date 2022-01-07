Saturday Boredom Busters: January 8th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting Frosty Frolics, a weekend of events to stay active during the winter. Activities include a Fun Run/Walk at 9:30 a.m. at Spencer Park. It costs $5 to participate. An Ice Fishing Frenzy takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at Family Park. Poles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Winter Yoga will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in the Sertoma Park Shelter. A Snowshoe Stroll will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. Snowshoes are available on a first-come first-serve basis. Human Foosball takes place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Sherman Park.

Geat Bear Ski Valley’s tubing hill opens for the season today at 1 p.m. Great Bear’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding. Laser tubing will take place from 9-11 p.m.

This is the final weekend you can discard your Christmas trees for free at two drop-off sites in Sioux Falls. The east side location is at 1015 East Chambers Street, by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. The west side location is at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, behind the Taco Bell. You’ll need to remove all lights, ornaments, decorations and stands from the tree. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Yoga at the Brewery is a one-hour gentle yoga routine at Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford, SD. The session begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $5.

This is the final weekend you can check out the display of decorated Christmas trees on display in the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. Tidings & Tinsel runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include The Artic, Super Power Dogs, Back from the Brink and the Great Barrier Reef.

This is the final weekend you can check out the holiday lights at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland goes from 5 p.m. to midnight through Sunday.