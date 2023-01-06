SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Frosty Frolics is a celebration of winter activities in Sioux Falls. Today’s events include a Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Spencer Park; Storytime with hot chocolate and crafts at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library; Ice Fishing Frenzy at 10 a.m. at Family Park; cardboard sled I-Kid-A-Rod at 1 p.m. at Morningside Park Shelter and a Nature Stroll from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. There are also free skate rentals at all city outdoor rinks. Frosty Frolics end Sunday.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s College ID Night with lift ticket and rental discounts. Lazer Tubing goes from 9-11 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford, SD is hosting a Bingo benefit with all proceeds benefiting Bundle Up Sioux Falls. The doors open at 2 p.m. Bingo goes from 3-5 p.m.

Baby Storytime at the downtown Sioux Falls public library includes songs, stories and playtime for ages 6-24 months. It takes place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. That’s followed by Family Storytime for older children from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Lennox After Prom is hosting a Craft & Vendor Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lennox High School. Admission is free.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

Vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This year’s competition features a record 32 burgers for diners to enjoy at downtown restaurants. The Burger Battle runs through January 31st.

The Olde Towne Dinner Theatre in Worthing, SD presents 2 Across, a comedy of crosswords and romance. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The opening act is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50.

There’s still time to dispose of your Christmas tree for free at the City of Sioux Falls’ two drop-off sites. They’re located at 1015 East Chambers Street and at 100 N. Lyon Boulevard. The sites are open through Sunday.

It’s the final weekend to check out the thousands of festival lights on display at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland will be shining brightly tonight and Sunday night.