Saturday Boredom Busters: January 4th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting a weekend of winter fun during Frosty Frolics. Activities include a 5K & 10K Walk/Run. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Spencer Park. The cost is $5.

Frosty Frolics Storytime starts at 10:30 a.m. at Prairie West Library. The event includes hot chocolate and crafts

Bring your bike out and meet at Tomar Park for a Fatbike Ride at 1 p.m. Bikers will ride to Falls Park. A frozen treat awaits riders at the end.

A teen Cosmic Skate takes place at the SCHEELS IcePlex from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $5.

Frosty Frolics wrap up for the day with Lazer Tubing from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Great Bear Ski Valley.

The Sioux Valley Model Railroad Club is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. You can see trains operated on South Dakota’s largest permanent model railroad layout inside the recently expanded clubhouse. The free open house is on the north end of the fairgrounds, west of the armory.

Browse through 30 different booths during the Lennox After-Prom Vendor & Craft Fair. It goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lennox High School. Admission is free.

It’s the final day of the Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive. You can donate at the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Sioux Falls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Remedy Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Blot Collective presents Beer & Poetry Open Mic Night. Bring your original poems or just listen and enjoy poetry from 8-11 p.m. at Full Circle Book Co-Op located at 123 West 10th Street in Sioux Falls. Your $5 donation will support the collective.

It’s the final weekend to check out the holiday lights at Winter Wonderland in Falls Park. The free light show goes from 5 p.m. to midnight tonight and Sunday.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

The Stampede takes on the Team USA U17 hockey team. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.