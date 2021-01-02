Saturday Boredom Busters: January 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is offering extended holiday hours this weekend. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular hours return on Monday, with Great Bear opening at 3 p.m. Masks are required indoors as well as outdoors if social distancing isn’t possible.

Enjoy a weekend of skiing and snowboarding in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s the final weekend of Light the Park, a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are going to a new addition to the park’s playground.

It’s also the final weekend of Lights on Lotta, a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

Take a stroll through Falls Park and enjoy the festive holiday lights on display as part of Winter Wonderland. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight. The tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting a free Open House this weekend on the north end of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes the largest permanent model train layout in South Dakota. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

The free Christmas tree drop-off sites open in Sioux Falls. The locations are at East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and on North Lyon Boulevard west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Be sure to remove all ornaments and no artificial trees.