SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lunar Fest is a celebration of the Lunar New Year hosted by the Vietnamese Community of Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at Active Generations from 5-11 p.m. and includes ethnic foods, live music, dancers and raffle prize drawings. Admission is free.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks is hosting Snow & Go, an open house for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The morning session goes from 10 a.m. to noon. That’s followed by a cross country skiing-only session from 1-3 p.m. Equipment is provided. Be sure to dress for the weather.

It’s a full day of activities at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo at The Monument in Rapid City and the Central States Fairgrounds Today’s events include a Western Art Show & Sale beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time; the World’s Smallest Rodeo at noon; Special Rodeo at 2 p.m., and music by Chelsey Dee & Company at 9 p.m. The Stock Show & Rodeo runs through February 4th.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls features a Breeding Heifer Show starting at 10 a.m. The livestock show runs through Sunday.

The Dakota Southeastern Division of the National Model Railroad Association will display model railroads running along two switching layouts for kids to operate at the Downtown Sioux Falls Library. The free event goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 1-3 p.m.

It’s Superhero Saturday at the Brandon Community Library. Kids ages four and up are invited to decorate a cape & mask and play fun superhero games from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The event is free.

The Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra performs their Pops Concert at the BJ Haan Auditorium on the campus of Dordt University in Sioux Center. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, $6 for students.

Great Bear Ski Valley is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lazer Tubing and Late Night in the Terrain Park go from 9-11 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Strap on a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

The skating rink at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Skate rentals are $5.

You only have a few more days to vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This year’s competition features a record 32 burgers for diners to enjoy at downtown restaurants. The Burger Battle runs through January 31st.