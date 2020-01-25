Saturday Boredom Busters: January 25th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Comedians from across the country are performing today as part of the Sno Jam Comedy Festival, a benefit for Special Olympics South Dakota. Comedians will appear at the White Wall Sessions studio at 11 a.m., Books n Brewz at 1:30 p.m., Boss’ Sports Bar at 6 p.m., Remedy Brewing at 8:30 p.m. and a wrap party takes place at 11 p.m. back at Boss’ Sports Bar.

Members of the Sioux Falls Swim Team are hosting their January Invite, the largest short course swim meet in South Dakota. It’s taking place at the Midco Aquatic Center from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s session goes from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Thousands of dollars in cash and prizes are on the line during the Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay in Sioux Falls. All holes are pre-drilled so all you need to do is bring a fishing pole and warm clothes and have fun. No fishing licenses are needed. The cost is $55 for one hole, $70 for two holes. Proceeds benefit the Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and Camp OnAqua.

Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting a Prince and Princess Skate Party from 1-3 p.m. at McKennan Park. Costumes are encouraged as long as you dress for the weather. All children will receive a free crown while supplies last. Skate rentals are available.

It’s the final weekend of the Prom Xtravaganza at Elegant Xpressions Boutique in Sioux Falls. A portion of all sales go to the Children’s Miracle Network. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Elegant Xpressions is located at The Bridges at 57th Street.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.