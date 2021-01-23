Saturday Boredom Busters: January 23rd

Boredom Busters

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a Pavilion Carnival featuring carnival-themed art, games, crafts and prizes. The free carnival goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the pavilion lobbies. For a paid museum admission, you can see the film “Into America’s Wild” is playing in the Wells Fargo CineDome at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the new 2-story Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is hosting a Prince & Princess Skate Party at the McKennan Park rink in Sioux Falls. The free party goes from 1-3 p.m. All kids will receive a free crown while supplies last. Be sure to dress for the weather. Skate rentals will be available.

The Media One Funski at Great Bear Ski Valley is a benefit for Children’s Inn. Great Bear is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing sessions are at 9 a.m., 1 & 5 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend of skiing and snowboarding in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The MidcoAquatic Center is offering a New Year, New You Bingo Challenge. Throughout the month of January, swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win weekly Bingo prizes. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

This is the second-to-last weekend you can check out the holiday lights on display at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland runs nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 31st.

Films playing at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Breakfast Club, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Roman Holiday.

