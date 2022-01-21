Saturday Boredom Busters: January 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Find your cure to cabin fever by attending the Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show. Check out the large selection of RV’s, campers, ATV’s, pull-outs, 5th wheels and much more under one roof of the Expo Center at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8, free for children 12 and under.

Enjoy a weekend of bargain hunting in downtown Sioux Falls. Shops and restaurants are offering deals, discounts and special events during Winter Downtown Crazy Days. Some stores may extend the bargains through Sunday.

Listen to smooth jazz while enjoying an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at Roosevelt High School. Pancakes & Jazz features performances by the Roosevelt, along with the Edison and Memorial middle schools jazz bands. Serving time is 8-11 a.m. Admission is $11, free for children 5 and under.

The Media One Funski at Great Bear Ski Valley is a benefit for Children’s Inn. Activities include a Fat Bike Race at 10 a.m., Downhill Ski Corporate Cup Races at 1 p.m., Snowboard Giant Slalom at 3 p.m. followed by Sled Races at 4 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes at South Dakota’s largest skiing and snowboarding resort. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get your green thumb ready for spring during the Love to Grow Expo in Luverne, MN. Meet with gardening experts through the afternoon at Take 16 Brewing starting at 1 p.m. Admission is $15 to $30 and includes a social hour and appetizers. Proceeds go toward Project Food Forest.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include The Arctic, Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Sister Act, rated PG, On the Waterfront, (NR), The Jerk, plus new releases Benedetta and The Tragedy of Macbeth, rated R.

Other new releases playing at a theater near you include The King’s Daughter, rated PG and Redeeming Love, rated PG-13.

Enjoy all the action of the AFC Divisional Playoff on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans at 3:30 p.m.