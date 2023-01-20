SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is making a stop in Sioux Falls. The pit party begins at 4 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The main event is at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

The SnowJam Comedy Festival Showcase at Boss’ Pizza in Sioux Falls is a benefit for the Transformation Project South Dakota and the Compass Center. The festival features an Intro to Improv at 11 a.m., plus comedy acts at 5, 7:30 & 10 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $25.

Jazz & Pancakes is a fundraiser for Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School band students. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes accompanied by music from Roosevelt jazz students from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $11, children under 5 eat for free.

The Dakota Spirit Valentine’s Classic Dance & Cheer Competition features dance solos, duets, team ensembles and cheer solo competitions starting at 8 a.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tickets start at $15 per day or $20 for a two-day pass. The event ends Sunday with cheer team competitions.

Save big while supporting small businesses in downtown Sioux Falls. Shops are slashing prices as part of Winter Crazy Days. Stores usually open on Sunday may extend the bargains through tomorrow.

The Media One FunSki at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is a benefit for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The event begins at noon. Great Bear is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s also College ID Night with lift ticket and rental discounts.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks are open for skating. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This year’s competition features a record 32 burgers for diners to enjoy at downtown restaurants. The Burger Battle runs through January 31st.