Saturday Boredom Busters: January 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Spoke-N-Sport is hosting a New Year’s Day Bike Ride at its new location on South Cliff Avenue. The doors open at noon and the ride begins at 1 p.m. Bikers will head north on the bike trail to Falls Park and back. Bikers can then enjoy chili and hot chocolate after the ride.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks are open for the season. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill Parks. Today’s hours are from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1, $2 and $3, depending upon age.

Great Bear Ski Valley is also open for the season, with limited runs for skiing and snowboarding. Lift tickets are only available online. Today’s holiday hours go from noon. to 10 p.m.

It’s the final weekend for a couple of popular holiday light displays. Lights on Lotta, located at 311 West Lotta is taking donations for Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors, through Sunday.

Light the Park at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD goes from 5-10 p.m. through Sunday. Donation drop-boxes are posted in the park for park improvements.

You can also check out the holiday lights at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland goes from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 9th.

New Year’s movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Back to the Future, rated PG, plus The Apartment, (NR) and When Harry Met Sally rated R.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.