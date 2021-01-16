Saturday Boredom Busters: January 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Shop for bargains while supporting family-owned businesses during Winter Crazy Days in downtown Sioux Falls. Shops and restaurants are offering discounts and special throughout the day. Some shops are slashing prices 50 to 70-percent to make way for their spring merchandise.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Midco Aquatic Center is offering a New Year, New You Bingo Challenge. Throughout the month of January, swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win weekly Bingo prizes. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is back open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing after being closed Thursday and Friday by the weather. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Winter Wonderland holiday light display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls has been extended to run nightly through January 31st. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Films playing at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Sound of Metal and Kubo and the Two Strings.