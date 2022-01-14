Saturday Boredom Busters: January 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Skiers, snowboarders and tubers can enjoy holiday weekend hours at Great Bear Ski Valley. Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. College ID Night starts at 5 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes at South Dakota’s largest skiing and snowboarding resort. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Racing enthusiasts will want to check out the Race and Hi Performance Swap Meet at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $8. It’s free for ages 12 and under.

High school show choirs from across KELOLAND are competing in the Cavalier Classic Competition at Jefferson High School. The performances start at 8:45 a.m. and go throughout the day. Finals awards are at 10 p.m. Admission is $15.

The South Bar in Hartford, SD is hosting a Bingo Fundraiser for the family of Sara Tuttle of Salem, who was killed in a car crash in December. The fundraiser goes from 5-7 p.m.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include The Arctic, Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Bye By Birdie, rated G, National Treasure, rated PG and The Tragedy of Macbeth, rated R.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

The Skyforce basketball team plays the Memphis Hustle at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy AFC Wild Card action on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the New England Patriots at the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m.