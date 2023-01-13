SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Brookings Gun Show. It’s taking place inside the Switfel Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

Racing enthusiasts will want to check out the Race and Hi Performance Swap Meet at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. More than 300 booths will be selling and swapping parts and other items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $8, free for children 12 and under.

We have a couple of animal adoption Meet & Greets to tell you about. Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is hosting a Meet & Greet from noon to 2 p.m. at Dog Days in Sioux Falls. Dakota Dachshund Rescue is hosting a Meet & Greet at Buffalo Ridge Brewing Company in Hartford from 2-4 p.m.

Midnight Spark is hosting a Permanent Jewelry Pop-Up at The Social event venue on S. Thompson Avenue in Sioux Falls. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Jewelry prices start at $45.

The Cavalier Classic Show Choir Competition & Vocal Jazz Festival wraps up today at Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls. The performances begin at 8 a.m. and last through the day, with award presentations in the evening. Admission to the show choir is $15, and $10 for children. Jazz only admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. It’s free for ages 4 and under.

The Balleraena Dance Studio in Sioux Falls presents its Winter Show. The performance is at 1 p.m. at O’Gorman High School.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s College ID Night with lift ticket and rental discounts.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This year’s competition features a record 32 burgers for diners to enjoy at downtown restaurants. The Burger Battle runs through January 31st.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.