Saturday Boredom Busters: January 11th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue is a live-action performance based on the popular children’s cable TV series. The performances are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office

Racing enthusiasts will want to check out the Race and Hi Performance Swap Meet at the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 300 booths will be set up offering racing-related new and used parts, cars, tools and information on the upcoming racing season. Admission is $8, free for children 12 and under.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia at American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

It’s the final weekend you can drop off your Christmas tree for free in Sioux Falls. The two city drop-offs, located near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits on women’s suffrage, prohibition, medicine and the story of South Sioux Falls. Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.