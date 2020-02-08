Saturday Boredom Busters: February 8th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final weekend of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Today’s activities include a Family Snowfest at the 8th & Railroad Center from 10 a.m. to noon; a Con-ival at Game Chest from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; a Fat Bike Fest & Fat Bike Race at Tuthill Park from noon to 1:30 p.m., a Brewfest & Winter Games at the 8th & Railroad Center from 2-6 p.m., a Winter Jam at 8th & Railroad from 6-11 p.m. and Lazer Tubing at Great Bear Recreation Park from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The South Dakota Wildlife Expo & Banquet is a benefit for Warriors Never Give Up, a non-profit that provides outdoor adventures for disabled veterans. The event get underway at 1 p.m. in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities include games, raffles, auctions and a meal. Tickets are $25.

1,100 tables of guns and firearms-related merchandise are on display and for sale during the Dakota Territory Gun Show. The doors open at the Sioux Falls Convention Center today and Sunday at 9 a.m. Admission is $5.

The Madison Warriors are hosting an Ice Fishing Tournament on Brant Lake in Chester, SD. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at the Shipwreck Bar & Grill. It costs $50 to enter. The fishing goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. First prize is $300.

You’re invited to Meet The Good Earth Critters. Check out the snakes, turtles, salamanders and other animals on display in the visitor center at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run, southeast of Sioux Falls. The event goes from 2-3 p.m. The cost is a park entrance license.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.

The Sioux Empire Fair Association presents Bulls & Broncs, and action-packed night of bull-riding and saddle bronc starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20. Free for kids 5 and under.

The Henry Thorn Benefit at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls includes a meal of wild game chislic and chili plus a silent auction. The benefit goes from 4-7 p.m. Your free-will donation will help cover the costs of leukemia patient Henry Thorn’s bone marrow transplant.