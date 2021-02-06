Saturday Boredom Busters: February 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The cold weather has cancelled some of the events for today’s start to the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival. Activities that are taking place include a Fat Tire Bike Fest & Race at 8 a.m. at Great Bear Ski Valley. Stensland Family Farms is celebrating National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Customers are invited to show up in their pajamas and receive a free coffee mug while supplies last. The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls will light up blue at sunset in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Tailgator’s in Brandon is hosting a fundraiser for Chad Garrow, the Brandon Valley football coach who’s battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Each burger sale will turn into a $5 donation to the Garrow family. An anonymous donor will match up to $10-thousand. Customers can also drop off a cash donation, as well. The fundraiser lasts through Sunday afternoon.

The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo wraps up today in Rapid City. Events includes a Youth Sheep & Goat Show at noon at the Central States Fairgrounds plus PRCA Rodeo/Freestyle Bullfighting at 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Come in out of the cold and enjoy South Dakota’s largest permanent model train layout. The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Tri-City Storm at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.