SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is a car show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center to benefit Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out unique cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Other events include a Coloring Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zoo Express from 1-4 p.m. and a Model Car Contest from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival is a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. The winter carnival includes Ice Cream for Breakfast at Stensland Family Farms from 9 a.m. to noon. Ongoing special events throughout the carnival include a fishing tournament, an axe-throwing tournament at Rough Cut, plus, Winter Carnival cupcakes sold at Intoxibakes. The winter carnival runs through February 13th.

The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo wraps-up today The Monument in Rapid City. Today’s events include a Simmental Show & Sale at 9 a.m., Youth Goat & Sheep Show at noon, PRCA Rodeo at 1:30 p.m., a Lego competition at 4:30 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo Finals at 7:30 p.m.

A Youth Chess Tournament at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls is open to players from K-12. Participants will compete in 5 matches, starting at 9 a.m., with awards for both individual players and teams. First-time players are invited to learn the rules and strategies.

The Cyber MallWalk is a virtual fundraiser for LifeScape. It starts at 11 a.m. on the LifeScape Facebook page. You can also mail donations to the LifeScape Foundation.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley. Skiing and snowboarding goes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing takes place from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Terry Peak, near Lead, is South Dakota’s largest skiing and snowboarding resort. It’s open today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If it’s too warm for you to skate outdoors, try indoor skating at the Scheels IcePlex at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls. Public skating is open from 1-3 p.m.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Mighty Ducks and Hidden Figures, both rated PG and the new release Drive My Car, NR.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include The Arctic, Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Kung Fu Panda and The Wolf and the Lion, both rated PG, plus Moonfall, rated PG-13.