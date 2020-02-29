Saturday Boredom Busters: February 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Businesses at Lake Lorraine on the west side of Sioux Falls are celebrating leap year by offering deals, free activities and giveways. Leap Day at Lake Lorraine goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors at a pop-up shop located at 2400 S. Marion Road will offer gluten-free baked goods, crafts, fresh coffee, skin care and beauty products.

The Outlaw Indoor Syrup Races features motorcycles, go-karts and 4-wheelers racing on a concrete surface sprayed with Coke syrup to improve traction. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon, hot laps from 12-2 p.m., heat races from 3-6 p.m. and the main events at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 at the Expo Building in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Children 10 and under get in for $10.

Stan Houston Equipment in Sioux Falls is hosting a Woodworking & Power Tool Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live demonstrations on the latest technology and tools throughout the day. Stan Houston Equipment is located at 3020 W. 12th Street.

The Brookings Kiwanis Club is hosting Pancake Day in the Community Life Center at First United Methodist Church in Brookings. Serving time is 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $8. Kids 5 and under eat for free.

The Roosevelt High School Band is hosting a Mattress Fundraiser. Band members are selling name-brand mattresses of all sizes, styles and prices from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Roosevelt High School. They’ll even deliver your new mattress to your home within a couple of weeks.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents the comedy Lend Me a Tenor. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30, $15 for students.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.