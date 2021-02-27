Saturday Boredom Busters: February 27th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Home Show features more than 200 home-related booths displaying the latest and greatest in-home products and trends. The Home Show is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7, free for kids under 12.

The Sioux Falls Swim Team is hosting the South Dakota State 13 and Older Swim Meet at the Midco Aquatic Center. Today’s session is from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Sunday’s hours 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited, but you can watch the meet on the swim team’s YouTube page

Enjoy a weekend of skiing, snowboarding and tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Terry Peak in the northern Black Hills is South Dakota’s Largest Ski and Snowboard Resort. The slopes are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.