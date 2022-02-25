SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Check out the latest home design ideas during the Sioux Empire Home Show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The Home Show features more than 225 exhibitors showing off the newest design trends and products from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available on-site and a free shuttle will run continually from the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds throughout the day. Admission is $7, free for children 12 and under.

The RV Expo Show & Sale features motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers and fold-downs on display and for sale in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brandon Valley High School is hosting the South Dakota Percussion Showcase, featuring performers from South Dakota and Minnesota. Indoor percussion blends music, marching and theater to create unique and stunning performances. The competition gets underway at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for children.

Skiers, snowboarders and tubers can enjoy a weekend on the slopes. Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

You can ask questions and hear directly from your South Dakota lawmakers during today’s Legislative Coffee in Sioux Falls. Lawmakers from Districts 10, 12 and 25 will share their thoughts about this years session in the George S. Mickelson Center at Southeast Technical College from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Rookie of the Year, rated PG, American Pie rated R, with an appearance by special guest Thomas Ian Nicholas and the Worst Person in the World, rated R.