SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Home Show features more than 235 vendors sharing the latest indoor and outdoor home-related designs and trends. The Home Show is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7, free for children under 12.

Schaaps RV Expo Show & Sale features new and used motor-homes, fifth wheels and travel trailers from the leading brands of the RV industry at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Great Plains Zoo’s Zoomobile is making a stop the the Brandon Community Library. Children of all ages can meet four of the zoo’s ambassador animals from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

The Caille Branch Library in Sioux Falls is hosting a Cookbook Exchange. People of all ages are invited to taste-test treats plus talk food and cooking from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Snow & Go is an open house for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to noon. Equipment will be provided.

Great Bear Ski Valley is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lazer Tubing and Late Night in the Terrain Park go from 9-11 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lace-up a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

Main Street Square in Rapid City is hosting a Last Day to Skate Beach Party. Wear your favorite tropical clothes for a discount on day passes and rentals as skating season comes to an end. The hours are noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

Skate City in Sioux Falls is hosting a Superhero Skate from 10 a.m. to noon. Dress up as your favorite superhero and take part in special roller skating games and door prize drawings. Admission is $8. Skate rentals are $3.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Princess and the Frog, rated G, plus Beasts of the Southern Wild, The Fablemans and Living, all rated PG-13.