Saturday Boredom Busters: February 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can check out more than 230 home-related exhibits this weekend at the Sioux Empire Home Show in the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7. Free for children 12 and under.

The Outdoor Campus is Sioux Falls is hosting a Raptor Rendezvous. There will be three presentations on raptors and falconry starting at 5 p.m. There will also be open house activities. The event is free and no registration is required. The Outdoor Campus is located in Sertoma Park.

The University of Sioux Falls Theatre Department presents Loving Arms. The performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Meredith Auditorium of the Jeschke Fine Arts Center on the USF campus. Tickets are $15, students and children get $5 off.

The Sioux Falls RV Expo Show & Sale features a wide range of leisure travel vehicles to check out in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Oklahoma City Blue at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.