Saturday Boredom Busters: February 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is hosting a free, family-friendly Mardi Gras extravaganza. Family Gras includes mask decorating, noise makers and a children’s parade led by entertainer Phil Baker, magician Travis Nye and balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister. Family Gras runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Shipwreck Bar & Grill at Lake Brant near Chester, SD is hosting snowmobile races to raise money for cancer research. Registration for the Ride Pink Snowmobile Races is at 10 a.m. The races start at noon. The cost is $20 per rider. There will also be a 50-50 raffles throughout the day. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

Snowmobiles are also racing at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Snocross National features top amateur and professional snowmobilers competing in races starting at 9 a.m. outdoors, at the grandstand.

All runs are open at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Weekend hours for skiing, snowboarding and tubing are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Presentation Sisters are hosting a virtual Lenten Retreat from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Ken Novak from Mitchell is the featured speaker. The retreat is free and you can register online through the Presentation Sisters website.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.