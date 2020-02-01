Saturday Boredom Busters: February 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Everyone is invited to “Walk ‘n’ Roll” during MallWalk for LifeScape at The Empire Mall. Registration goes from 8-9:30 a.m. in the center court. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Prize announcements for the top fundraisers are at 10:30 a.m. back at center court. All proceeds stay local to benefit children and adults supported by LifeScape.

The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival gets underway today. Activities include a Pop-Up Ice Rink at the 8th & Railroad Center from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m.; A Fat Bike Fest & Fat Bike Race at Great Bear Ski Valley starting at 8 a.m.; a Family SnowFest at Spellerberg Park from 10 a.m. to noon and Frosty Fitness at Fawick Park from 10 a.m. to noon. The Winter Carnival runs through February 9th.

The Sioux Falls Model Railroad Club is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. You can see trains operated on South Dakota’s largest permanent model railroad layout inside the recently expanded clubhouse. The free open house is on the north end of the fairgrounds, west of the armory.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia at American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.