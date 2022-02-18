SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Weiner Dog Night at this evening’s Stampede hockey game against the Omaha Lancers. The puck drops at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 6:05 p.m. $5 from every ticket purchased goes to the Dakota Dachshund Rescue. The races take place between periods and you can meet adoptable dogs from Dakota Dachshund Rescue before and during the game.

Skiers, snowboarders and tubers can enjoy a weekend on the slopes. Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Now that the City of Sioux Falls outdoor skate rinks are closed for the season, enjoy time on the ice indoors. Open skating at the Scheels IcePlex goes from 2:15 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Non-skating parents are free.

Jurassic Quest is touted as North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event. It’s taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this weekend. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and $22.

Sioux Empire On Tap is a Craft Beer Festival taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets start at $45 and include 3 hours of sampling and a souvenir glass. The afternoon session goes from 1-4 p.m. The evening session is 5-8 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, rated PG, plus Love & Basketball and In the Heat of the Night, both rated PG-13.