SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’re invited to walk with the larger-than-life dinosaur herd as Jurassic Quest roars through Sioux Falls. There will be animatronic dinosaurs on display, including a T-Rex at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Sunday. Monday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be hands-on activities including excavating fossils. Tickets are $22. Children under 2 are free.

The Lennox Sundstrom FFA is hosting a Pancake Feed from 7-11:30 a.m. in the Lennox Intermediate School cafetorium. To-go servings are also available. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to Olivia Newell & the Entringer Family.

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser luncheon to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. 100-percent of the proceeds will go to World Central Kitchens and American Syrian Medical Association. Serving time is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch is on School Bus Inc. if you stop at their office for an on-the-spot job interview from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’re looking to hire school bus drivers, motor-coach drivers and bus monitors. Your interview with a recruiter will include a free lunch. School Bus Inc. is located at 2300 West Madison Street in Sioux Falls.

Colors of Freedom is an art show to benefit Call to Free, a non-profit that provides support services for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. It’s taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Falls Overlook Cafe in Sioux Falls. The event also includes a raffle of artwork plus collecting gift cards for survivors.

Sioux Empire On Tap is a Craft Beer Festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Beer sampling times are at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. You also get to take home a souvenir glass. Admission is $43.

Bring your pet reptile, or amphibian along with a human friend to the Reptile Club Meeting at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. Reptile enthusiasts can socialize and plan for the coming year starting at 10:30 a.m. There will also be reptile-themed snacks. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Great Bear Ski Valley is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. College ID Night is 5-9 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lace-up a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

The skating rink at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Skate rentals are $5.