Saturday Boredom Busters: February 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Midwest Toy Show features exhibitors displaying and selling antiques and collectibles toys, trains, games, models and more. The toy show is this weekend at the Sioux Falls Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sioux Empire On Tap is a craft beer festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Visitors can sample more than 120 craft beers from more than 60 breweries from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Designated driver tickets are just $10. You can also enjoy live music and food.

The Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Weiner Dog Races will be held during tonight’s Stampede hockey game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Dakota Dachshund Rescue will have dogs for fans to meet on the main concourse throughout the game. There will also be dachshund costume contests during intermissions. The Stampede takes on the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m.

Fresh from making a new batch of snow, Great Bear Ski Valley is extending its hours for the Presidents’ Day weekend. Great Bear is open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, Sunday and Monday.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center. The cost is a zoo admission.