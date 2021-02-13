Saturday Boredom Busters: February 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting South Dakota’s largest gun show this weekend. The Sioux Falls Trophy Show at the Convention Center features hundreds of tables of firearms and accessories for the sport shooting enthusiast. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

Woo at the Zoo is your chance to give your favorite animal at the Great Plains Zoo a valentine. As you walk through the zoo, show your love by dropping your valentine in a special Valentine’s Day mailbox for the animals. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance is hosting a Chocolate Festival this weekend. Visitors can check out chocolate treats and other Valentine’s gifts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Sunday. The Military Heritage Alliance building is located at 1600 West Russell Street.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

Taylor Scott is the featured performer for Levitt In Your Living Room. The free, virtual concert gets underway at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The Sioux Empire Fair Association presents Bulls & Broncs, an action-packed night of bull-riding and saddle bronc at 7:30 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20. Free for kids 5 and under. Show up early and watch the Mini Bulls event starting at 5:30 p.m.