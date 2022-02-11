SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Trophy Show, hosted by the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors, features more than 12-hundred tables of guns for sale, swapping or admiring. The Gun Show is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.

The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival includes Zumba at Fawick Park at 9 a.m., a Fat Tire Bike Race at Great Bear Ski Valley at 10 a.m., a Pets & People Downtown Stroll at Fawick Park at 3 p.m. and Lazer Tubing at Great Bear from 9-11 p.m. The Winter Carnival runs through Sunday and is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

The Brandon, SD VFW is hosting a Wild Game Feed to raise money for local causes including kids and cancer. The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. An auction follows at 7 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation.

Rodeo fans will enjoy all the action of Bulls & Broncs at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities get underway in the Expo Center with a mini-bulls event at 5:30 p.m. That’s followed by the main event at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a Valentine Bash featuring the Johnny Holm Band. The doors open at 7 p.m. with the music starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Proceeds will benefit the El Riad Fife & Drum Corps.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, plus 10 Things I Hate About You, both rated PG-13 and The Bodyguard, rated R.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Salt Lake City Stars at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.