SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Rodeo Extravaganza features rodeo events along with shopping and live music at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Team roping begins at 10 a.m. Admission is free. That’s followed by the Ranch Rodeo & Barrel Racing Finals at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15. Free for ages 6 and under.

Also at the fairgrounds, the Junkin’ Market Days Winter Market features boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles and gourmet foods for sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. It’s free for ages 12 and under.

Holiday Crafting at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls features creating Holiday Light Sun Catchers for ages 6-10. from 10 to 11 a.m. Kids can also meet Santa Claus in the second floor lobby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Active Generations on West 46th Street in Sioux Falls is hosting a Winter Carnival. The free event for all ages will feature model railroad displays with Christmas themes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunnycrest Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Make & Take Christmas Fair. Kids can make holiday crafts with their parents to take home from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Canton Lutheran Church is hosting a Living Nativity at 5:30, 6 & 6:30 p.m. The church is serving a soup supper from 5-7 p.m. That’s followed by a Christmas Cantata at 7:30 p.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a St. Lucia Festival, celebrating community, light, family, children and good food. The festival starts at 7 p.m. and includes singing and dancing performances plus traditional Swedish treats. Your donations will support The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

Enjoy free holiday light displays in KELOLAND. Crazy For Christmas features inflatables and lights at the Myers home located at 1819 S. Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls. Christmas Acres in Le Mars, IA includes thousands of lights, sculptures and music. Visitors are encouraged to leave a donation for the Christian Needs Center.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees inside the capitol building in Pierre. It’s open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th. Admission is free.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

Happy Grinchmas! is the theme of Winter Weekends in downtown Sioux Falls. There will be fun activities for the family in front of the the 10th Street mural from 1-8 p.m. including bumper cars, food trucks and live entertainment. Admission is free.

SCHEELS in Sioux Falls is hosting Ice Fest, a day filled with giveaways and free seminars to help you get ready for ice fishing season. The seminars include Hot Trends & Tactics for Walleye at 10 a.m., Winter Panfish at noon and Crappie Tactics & Electronics with Ted Takasaki at 3 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Muskegon Lumberjacks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.