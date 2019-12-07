Saturday Boredom Busters: December 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Bring your Christmas wish list and enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the Great Plains Zoo. Kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy a sweet treat, listen to holiday carolers, make a holiday craft and meet animals up-close from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission. While you’re at the zoo, enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

Tinsel & Tails is a Holiday Craft & Bake Sale hosted by the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation for the humane society.

The 605 Made Holiday Market features locally-crafted products for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cherapa Place in downtown Sioux Falls. Admission is free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the non-profit Safe Families for Children.

Salem Reformed Church in Menno, SD is hosting a Soup Kitchen & Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Your free-will offering will go toward church missions and Christian camps.

Faith Family Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Treasures of Christmas an evening of Christian music and pageantry starting at 7 p.m Admission is free. Come early for coffee, cider and cookies.

Southern Hills Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Living Nativity from 6:30 to 9 p.m. There will be live animals and actors portraying the Holy Family outdoors. Inside, will be cookies, hot chocolate and kids activities. Admission is free.

Christian music performers Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant bring their Christmas Tour with special guest Marc Martel to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The performance, which also features the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

Madison’s Magical Christmas includes a Day with Santa at the armory in downtown Madison, SD starting at 9:30 a.m. A children’s movie is at 1:30 p.m. Sleigh rides go from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. A community Christmas tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Al Opland Singers present Friends & Family Christmas Chorale Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Pipestone, MN. Tickets go from $7 to $17.

The Dance Gallery of South Dakota presents the Nutcracker. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

Enjoy holiday lights in Garretson, SD. Light the Park is a free display in Split Rock Park from 5-10 p.m.

Holiday lights are also on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia at American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.