Saturday Boredom Busters: December 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southern Hills Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Drive-Through Living Nativity from 6-8 p.m. Visitors will drive past several nativity scenes portrayed by live actors and animals. The event also includes music, narration and candy canes. Southern Hills Church is located at 3400 East 49th Street.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. It runs nightly through January 3rd. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

Lights On Linden is a Christmas light show synchronized to your favorite Christmas songs in Luverne, Minnesota. The display runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Lights on Linden is located at 1010 Linden Street.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees on display at the South Dakota capitol in Pierre. The free display runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Santa Claus is making a couple of appearances at Lewis Drug Stores in Sioux Falls. Santa will be at the Lewis at 41st & Marion starting at 11 a.m. Then, he’ll be at the Lewis at 10th & Cliff starting at 3 p.m.

Saturday City is a holiday craft and vendor show in Sioux Falls. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas at the former VFW building located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue. All booths are spaced a safe distance apart.

Racin’ Ranchin’ & Ropin’ is a rodeo extravaganza at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities get underway at 11 a.m. in the Expo Building with barrel racing. The ranch rodeo begins at 7 p.m. with events including trailer loading, branding, wild cow milking and team penning. Admission is $10, free for kids 6 and under.

Also at the Expo Building, Benson’s Flea Market features antiques, collectibles and many other items for sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2. Free for kids 12 and under.

The Rapid City Garden Club is hosting a Wreath Sale in the Creative Arts Building at the Central States Fairgrounds. The wreaths are made from materials collected in the Black Hills. The sale goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Take a stroll through Falls Park and enjoy the festive holiday lights on display as part of Winter Wonderland. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight. The five-story tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.