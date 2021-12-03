Saturday Boredom Busters: December 4th

TEA, SD (KELO) — I-29 RV Supercenter in Tea, SD is hosting a Donation Drive Christmas Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring an in-kind donation for the East River Foster Parent Network or the Sanford Children’s Hospital and receive a free photo with Santa, plus have fun on the inflatable obstacle course and bounce house.

Tinsel & Tails is a benefit for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society featuring holiday crafts and baked goods for sale. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winterfest in Luverne, Minnesota includes an Arts & Crafts Show at the Elementary School commons and Cardinal gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Community Christmas Cantata will be performed at 7 p.m. at the Luverne School Performing Arts Center. Proceeds will support the Rock County Food Shelf.

Santa Claus is dropping off presents for the animals at the Great Plains Zoo today. Kids can meet Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a reindeer food creation station, a Santa letter-writing station and four zookeeper chats. The first 750 children in to visit Santa will get a cookie decorating kit.

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Show times are at 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Southern Hills Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Living Nativity from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Visitors can come inside the church and warm up with hot chocolate and cookies.

Faith Family Church in Sioux Falls presents The Treasures of Christmas featuring classic and modern carols plus a live nativity. The free event starts at 7 p.m.

Salem Reformed Church in Menno, SD is hosting a Soup Kitchen & Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted. Proceeds go to missions and Christian camps.

The History Club in Sioux Falls is hosting a Children’s Holiday Party from 9-11 a.m. The party includes story time, cookie decorating, card-making and music. Admission is free. The History Club is located at 758 S. Phillips Avenue.

Strider Sports International of Rapid City is hosting a Jingle Bell Bike Ride. The family-friendly, holiday-themed ride starts at 10 a.m. Mountain Time at Sioux Park. Proceeds will benefit All Kids Ride, a national effort to teach every kindergartener in America how to ride a bike.

The 605 Holiday Market is a pop-up shop to purchase holiday gifts from local vendors at Cherapa Place in downtown Sioux Falls. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Santa Claus is visiting Lewis Drug stores during the holidays. Kids can get their pictures with Santa at the Lewis at 12th & Kiwanis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then Santa will be at the Lewis on East 10th Street from 3-6 p.m.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting a Ski Swap where you can buy and sell used ski and snowboard gear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All transactions are cash-only. An ATM is on site. A 20-percent commission on gear that sells will benefit the Great Bear Ski Patrol.

Bring the family, and your camera, to see Santa Claus at the Washington Pavilion. Kids can meet Santa and get their pictures taken with him from noon to 4 p.m. Write a letter to the North Pole and drop it in one of the mailboxes located in the first floor lobby or the south side of the second floor lobby. The holiday movie The Polar Express plays at the Pavilion at 7 p.m.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 25-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta Street.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts during Benson’s Flea Market at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants. Tip-off at the Sanford Pentagon is 7:05 p.m.