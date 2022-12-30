SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Noon Year’s Eve is a daytime year-end celebration for kids at the Washington Pavilion. Children and their parents can count down to noon with mascot Radley Rex as hundreds of balloons fall to the fall in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the decorated trees on the second floor as part of the Tidings & Tinsel display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ring in the New Year at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Great Bear has extended holiday hours from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for skiing, snowboarding and tubing. Fireworks follow at midnight.

Other New Year’s Eve celebrations include a Great Gatsby Bash at Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls starting at 8 p.m. The Ron Keel Band performs at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls at 8 p.m. The Johnny Holm Band plays at the Grand Falls Casino & Resort in Larchwood, IA at 9 p.m. Therapy Funk performs at the DaDa Gastropub in Sioux Falls at 9 p.m.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health is hosting a New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi. It’s taking place at the Multi-Cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls. The doors open at 6 p.m. The grand entry is at 7 p.m. Food and special t-shirts will be available for purchase. Prizes will be given throughout the night.

The City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks are open for the winter. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman & Tuthill parks. Weekend hours are 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $3, $1 for children.

You can dispose of your Christmas tree for free at the City of Sioux Falls’ two drop-off sites. They’re located at 1015 East Chambers Street and at 100 N. Lyon Boulevard. You’ll need to make sure all decorations are off the tree. The sites are open daily through January 8th. They’re closed on New Year’s Day. Artificial trees are not recyclable. You’ll have to take them to the city landfill.

Enjoy a holiday outing on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Madison Capitols at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

The Skyforce basketball team is in action against the Ontario Clippers. Tip-off at the Sanford Pentagon is at 7:05 p.m.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.