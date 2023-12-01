SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter Weekends in Sioux Falls features a North Pole Jingle & Mingle. You can bring your holiday wish list to Santa & Mrs. Claus from 1-5 p.m. by the downtown 10th Street mural. There will also be bumper cars on a plastic ice rink, food trucks and live entertainment. Admission is free.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can also Meet Santa at the Washington Pavilion. Tell Santa your wish list and take photos from noon to 4 p.m. in the third floor lobby. The Art Collective is one of the largest gatherings of local artists in the area. It’s taking place from 1-9 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center.

You’re invited to Breakfast with Santa Cow from 8-10 a.m. at the Chick-fil-A in Sioux Falls. Enjoy food, a free craft, while supplies last and take a photo with Santa Cow. No reservations are required.

Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The performances are at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.

Winterfest in Luverne, MN includes pictures with Santa at 10 a.m., Nutcracker Holiday Open House at 10 a.m., Kids Make & Take Holiday Crafts at 11 a.m. plus a Hot Dish Cookoff & Meat Raffle at 4 p.m.

Southern Hills United Methodist Church is hosting a Living Nativity, with live animals including camels. It’s taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The Al Opland Singers present Finding the Hope of Christmas. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Pipestone, MN. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students.

The Augustana University School of Music presents its Christmas Vespers: And a Little Child Shall Lead Them. The services are at 3 & 7:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Local storyteller and author Tom Roberts will be part of the 3 p.m. service. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served after the services.

Madison’s Magical Christmas includes a Day with Santa event in downtown Madison, SD. There will also be free showings of the movies Elf and The Grinch in the afternoon. A Parade of Lights begins at 5:30 p.m. following by the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.

St. Dominic Catholic Church in Canton, SD is hosting a Bingo Party benefiting the Veterans Community Tiny Home Project in Sioux Falls. The party goes from 6-8 p.m. It’s a dollar per card and refreshments are available for a donation.

The Holiday Market in Watertown, SD features more than 50 vendors selling handmade items, home decor, jewelry, clothing and sweet treats. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Codington County Extension Building. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees inside the capitol building in Pierre. It’s open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th. Admission is free.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.