Saturday Boredom Busters: December 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — If you’re looking to catch a local holiday light show and help out a good cause, a local car wash has your covered. Silverstar is hosting the Winter Wonder-Wash at its East 10th Street location. The show and car washes start every night at 5 p.m. and run through New Year’s Eve. It costs $15 to enter. Unlimited members can go in for free. Proceeds go to the Silverstar Community Foundation a non-profit which helps local families in-need.

Enjoy holiday lights in Garretson, SD. Light the Park is a free display in Split Rock Park from 5-10 p.m.

Holiday lights are also on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

The two Christmas Tree drop-off sites are open in Sioux Falls. They’re located on East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and on North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. The drop-offs are closed on New Year’s Day.

Holiday hours are in effect at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. College ID Night starts at 5 p.m.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Tuesdays With Morrie. The performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30.