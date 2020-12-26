Saturday Boredom Busters: December 26th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Christmas might be over, but you can still check out plenty of holiday light displays in KELOLAND. Take a stroll through Falls Park and enjoy the festive holiday lights on display as part of Winter Wonderland. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight. The tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. It runs nightly through January 3rd. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

It’s the final weekend of Lights on Linden in Luverne, Minnesota. You can check out the holiday light display from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at 1010 Linden Street.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees on display at the South Dakota capitol in Pierre. The free display runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

The free Christmas tree drop-off sites open today in Sioux Falls. The locations are at East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and on North Lyon Boulevard west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Be sure to remove all ornaments and no artificial trees.

Classic movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Mary Poppins, Rocky and Some Like It Hot.

The Black Hills Farmers Market features locally-grown produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s located at Market Park on East Omaha Street in Rapid City.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Fargo Force at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.