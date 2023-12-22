SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country Apple Orchard is hosting a holiday light show to benefit Hungry Hearts, a non-profit that purchases school lunches for students in the Sioux Falls School District. The 30-minute drive-up shows are at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Tune your car radio to FM 87.9 and remember to turn off your headlights. For every ticket sold, $5 will go to Hungry Hearts.

Santa Claus will make a special stop for Small Shop Saturday at the Bridges at 57th in Sioux Falls. Bring your camera and take free photos with Santa from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Santa will be next door to The Mason Jar Boutique.

Troupe America, Inc. presents a new musical comedy, Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas. The performance is at 2 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall of the Washington Pavilion.

The Premiere Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls broadcaster and storyteller Jeff Gould brings his annual holiday radio program to the stage. A Prairie Christmas-On Stage is at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden inn South in Sioux Falls.

Lace-up your skates and enjoy indoor ice time at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Open skating & hockey stick-n-puck sessions both go from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Wings Over Water, Mystery of the Christmas Star, Unseen Universe and Elf.

Enjoy free holiday light displays in KELOLAND. Crazy For Christmas features inflatables and lights at the Myers home located at 1819 S. Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls. Christmas Acres in Le Mars, IA includes thousands of lights, sculptures and music. Visitors are encouraged to leave a donation for the Christian Needs Center.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees inside the capitol building in Pierre. It’s open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th. Admission is free.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Cooking Up History, Symbol of Freedom, Playing Favorites, Northern Plains Native Americans, Radiomen & Designing Sioux Falls. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

New holiday movie releases playing at a theater near you include Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, rated PG-13 plus Anyone But You and The Iron Claw, both rated R.