Saturday Boredom Busters: December 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the first full day of skiing, snowboarding and tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. College ID Night starts at 5 p.m. Laser Tubing goes from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Enjoy skiing and snowboarding in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Black Hills Ski Team is hosting Movie Night, featuring the film Winterland! at 7 p.m. in the Stewart Lodge.

BronzeAge Art Casting is hosting Fire + Ice 2019 featuring an outdoor molten iron pour, plus hot cider and a great view of Winter Wonderland in Falls Park. The free event goes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. BronzeAge is located at 1110 N. Weber Avenue.

Enjoy holiday lights in Garretson, SD. Light the Park is a free display in Split Rock Park from 5-10 p.m.

Win prizes while jamming to your favorite Christmas carols during Reindeer Games at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. The fun goes from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Tuesday With Morrie. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30.

The Blot Collective presents Beer & Poetry Open Mic Night. Bring your original poems or just listen and enjoy poetry from 8-11 p.m. at Full Circle Book Co-Op located at 123 West 10th Street in Sioux Falls. Your $5 donation will support the collective.