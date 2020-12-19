Saturday Boredom Busters: December 19th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Alive is hosting a Santa Festival at the Washington Pavilion. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a Santa handprint, yard-wrapped Christmas trees and paper ball reindeer. Kids can write a letter to the North Pole in Santa’s Workshop plus take part in a Santa Sleigh STEM Challenge.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the new 2-story Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Also, The movie The Polar Express is showing at the Wells Fargo CineDome.

Reindeer Games is a holiday celebration at the Midco Aquatic Center that includes games, prizes and Christmas carols from 2:30-4 p.m. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Skate City in Sioux Falls is hosting a Holiday Sweater Party from 10 a.m. to noon. The participant with the most festive holiday sweater wins a new pair of skates. Admission is $5. Skate rentals are $3.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Take a stroll through Falls Park and enjoy the festive holiday lights on display as part of Winter Wonderland. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight. The tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 17-thousand lights. It runs nightly through January 3rd. You’re asked to make a donation to Canines for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta.

Lights On Linden is a Christmas light show synchronized to your favorite Christmas songs in Luverne, Minnesota. The display runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Lights on Linden is located at 1010 Linden Street.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees on display at the South Dakota capitol in Pierre. The free display runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Santa Claus is making a couple of appearances at Lewis Drug Stores in Sioux Falls. Santa will be at the Lewis at 37th & Minnesota starting at 11 a.m. Then, he’ll be at the Lewis at 69th & Louise starting at 3 p.m.

It’s the final Saturday City holiday craft and vendor show of the year. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former VFW building located on S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.