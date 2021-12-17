Saturday Boredom Busters: December 18th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Rodeo Extravaganza includes a Ranch Rodeo at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Events get underway at 6:30 p.m. in the Expo Center and include trailer loading, branding, wild cow milking and a rawhide race. Admission is $10, free for kids 6 and under.

Win prizes while jamming to your favorite Christmas carols during Reindeer Games at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. The fun goes from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

BronzeAge Art Casting on North Weber Avenue in Sioux Falls is hosting Fire + Ice 2021 featuring an outdoor molten iron pour, plus ice sculptures. The free event goes from 5:30 to 8 p.m

Santa Claus will be at the Lewis Drug at 37th & Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa and his reindeer will be at the Lewis at 69th & Louise from 3-6 p.m.

Maurice Reformed Church in Maurice, IA is hosting a Traveling Nativity from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A horse-drawn wagon will lead you down a lit path to events leading up to the birth of Jesus. Enjoy warm refreshments inside the church. Free-will donations will go to the youth group’s summer mission trip to Puerto Rico.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia for sale at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Tidings & Tinsel is a display of Christmas trees on the second floor lobby of the Washington Pavilion. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The display is up through January 9th. Also, check out Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree and enjoy an evening light show synced to favorite holiday songs outside the Pavilion. The movie The Polar Express is playing at 7 p.m.

Christmas at the Capitol features dozens of decorated trees in the state capitol rotunda in Pierre, SD. You can check out the festive display daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Lights on Lotta is a neighborhood holiday display in Sioux falls featuring 25-thousand lights. You’re asked to make a donation to Big Paws Canine and K9 for Warriors. The display is located at 311 West Lotta Street.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Lincoln Stars. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.